FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry, Hagel to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on Syria Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 2, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

Kerry, Hagel to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on Syria Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about the situation in Syria at the State Department in Washington, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel will be witnesses at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the authorization of the use of military force in Syria, the committee said.

President Barack Obama announced on Saturday that he would seek congressional authorization for punitive military action against Syria after an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians on August 21. The administration has been making its case for a strike through telephone calls, meetings, briefings and conference calls with lawmakers.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.