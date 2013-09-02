Kerry, Hagel to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on Syria Tuesday

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about the situation in Syria at the State Department in Washington, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel will be witnesses at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the authorization of the use of military force in Syria, the committee said.

President Barack Obama announced on Saturday that he would seek congressional authorization for punitive military action against Syria after an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians on August 21. The administration has been making its case for a strike through telephone calls, meetings, briefings and conference calls with lawmakers.