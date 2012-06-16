FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria political transition may avert civil war: U.S.
#World News
June 16, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

Syria political transition may avert civil war: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Saturday that the sooner a political transition occurs in Syria the higher the odds of preventing a long and bloody civil war.

“We are consulting with our international partners regarding next steps toward a Syrian-led political transition as called for in Security Council Resolutions 2042 and 2043,” it said in a statement that echoed one issued by the White House after the suspension of a U.N. monitoring mission’s activities in Syria.

“The sooner this transition takes place, the greater the chance of averting a lengthy and bloody sectarian civil war,” the State Department spokeswoman added in the statement.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jackie Frank

