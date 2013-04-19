FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New U.S. aid to Syria opposition may include non-lethal military help
April 19, 2013

New U.S. aid to Syria opposition may include non-lethal military help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to provide about $100 million in new aid to the Syrian opposition that could mean an expansion of non-lethal military assistance for certain rebel groups to include body armor and night-vision goggles, a U.S. official said on Friday.

Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to announce the new aid package at an international conference on Syria that he will attend in Turkey this weekend, the official said.

The new assistance will stop short of supplying weapons or other lethal equipment to rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and also is far less than what some U.S. lawmakers and Syrian opposition leaders are seeking.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

