FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama concerned about Syria, reviewing options: White House
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 13, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 4 years

Obama concerned about Syria, reviewing options: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama continues to monitor the deteriorating situation in Syria with concern and will make any decision on further steps based on U.S. national interests, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Thursday.

“The president and every member of his national security team are greatly concerned by the terrible situation in Syria and the worsening situation in Syria,” Carney told reporters at his daily briefing.

“The president is reviewing and considering what other options are available to him and to the United States as well as our allies and partners for further and additional steps in Syria, and that process continues,” Carney added.

“As terrible as the situation is in Syria, he has to make decisions when it comes to policy toward Syria, that are in the best interests of the United States,” he said.

Reporting By Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.