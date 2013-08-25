FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has 'little doubt' chemical arms used in Syria: senior official
#World News
August 25, 2013 / 1:44 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. has 'little doubt' chemical arms used in Syria: senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States now has little doubt the Syrian government used chemical weapons against civilians last week, and President Barack Obama is studying how to respond, a senior official in the U.S. administration said on Sunday.

“Based on the reported number of victims, reported symptoms of those who were killed or injured, witness accounts, and other facts gathered by open sources, the U.S. intelligence community, and international partners, there is very little doubt at this point that a chemical weapon was used by the Syrian regime against civilians in this incident,” the official told Reuters.

“We are continuing to assess the facts so the president can make an informed decision about how to respond to this indiscriminate use of chemical weapons,” the official added.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by David Brunnstrom

