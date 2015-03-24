U.S. security adviser: U.S. committed to political transition in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice, in Monday meeting with Moaz Alkhatib, the former head of Syria’s opposition group, said the United States remains committed to a negotiated political transition in Syria, the White House said.
“Rice stressed that Bashar al-Assad has lost all legitimacy to govern and must go,” the White House said in a statement released on Tuesday about the meeting, referring to the Syrian president
