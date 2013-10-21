FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry voices doubts on Iran role in Geneva talks on Syria
October 21, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry voices doubts on Iran role in Geneva talks on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday it was hard to see how Iran could play a constructive role in planned peace talks in Geneva without backing plans for a transitional government in Syria.

Speaking in Paris after talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiyah, Kerry said Iran had already not supported the implementation of a first round of talks in Geneva.

“So it’s very hard to see how Iran can be constructive in the absence of their willingness to come for the purpose of the negotiation,” he told reporters. “If they accept Geneva 1, and want to be constructive in helping to set up a transitional government, that’s a different issue.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
