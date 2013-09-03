Losing Syria vote in Congress too dire to contemplate: Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is not considering the possibility of losing a congressional vote authorizing military strikes against Syria because that is “too dire,” U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.
“We are not contemplating not (winning passage) because it’s too dire,” Kerry told lawmakers when asked what President Barack Obama would do if he failed to win authority from Congress to conduct strikes against Syria for its alleged use of chemical weapons.
