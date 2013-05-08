FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to give $100 million more for Syrian humanitarian aid
May 8, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. to give $100 million more for Syrian humanitarian aid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry plans to announce on Thursday that the United States will give an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid for those affected by the Syrian civil war.

According to a U.S. State Department fact sheet, this would bring the total U.S. contribution for humanitarian assistance to $510 million for those suffering from the violence inside Syria as well as the estimated 1.4 million refugees in the region.

The money will be roughly divided up as follows: nearly $43 million for Jordan; $32 million for Lebanon; $9.5 million for Turkey and nearly $16 million to help those inside Syria, according to the fact sheet.

“The United States recognizes the significant strains on local populations and the economic impacts of providing aid to refugees, and commends the hospitality of the citizens and governments who are welcoming refugees into their communities,” the State Department said in the fact sheet.

Among other things, the $100 million in aid will support the activities of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
