U.S. says American journalist freed after being held in Syria since 2012
#World News
August 24, 2014 / 6:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says American journalist freed after being held in Syria since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American journalist Theo Curtis has been released after being kidnapped in Syria two years ago, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.

Kerry said in a statement that the United States was using “every diplomatic, intelligence and military tool” at its disposal to secure the release of other Americans held hostage in Syria.

The news of Curtis’ release came just days after what Kerry called “unspeakable tragedy.” Islamic State militants this week killed American journalist James Foley, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
