Senator McCain does not back Senate panel draft authorizing force in Syria
#Politics
September 4, 2013 / 1:59 PM / 4 years ago

Senator McCain does not back Senate panel draft authorizing force in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ), (L), makes remarks to the media as U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens, after meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House, on possible military action against Syria, in Washington September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, a leading Republican voice on military affairs, said on Wednesday he does not support a Senate panel’s draft resolution authorizing the use of force in Syria.

“There are a number of people who are unhappy,” McCain told reporters on Capitol Hill.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee draft was narrower than the request made by President Barack Obama, and the panel, of which McCain is a member, may vote on it later on Wednesday. McCain has long favored U.S. intervention in the Syrian civil war.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
