White House says U.N. report on Syria's chemical weapons bolsters U.S. argument

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks to the media after briefing the Security Council on the U.N. chemical weapons report on the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arabic Republic at the United Nations in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.N. report that confirmed the use of chemical weapons in an August 21 attack in Syria bolstered the U.S. argument that the Syrian government was responsible, the White House said on Monday.

President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, said in a statement that the technical evidence in the U.N. report, including that the sarin nerve agent was high-quality and that a particular rocket was used in the attack, was significant.

The conclusion, she said, “reinforces our assessment that these attacks were carried out by the Syrian regime, as only they had the capability to mount an attack in this manner.”