Arab partners helping in strikes in Syria: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arab partners are helping in ongoing air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria, a U.S. official told Reuters on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official declined to say which nations were involved or specify their roles.
The Pentagon earlier on Monday confirmed that the United States and unspecified partner nations were carrying out the first air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria, opening up a new, more complicated front against the militants.
