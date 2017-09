U.S. President Obama (rear C) meets with bipartisan Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington to discuss a military response to Syria, September 3, 2013. Obama said on Tuesday he was confident that Congress would vote in favor of U.S. military action in Syria and said the United States had a broader plan to help rebels defeat President Bashar al-Assad's forces. From L-R are: National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Speaker of the House John Boehner, Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Vice President Joe Biden (foreground). REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday she believes Congress will support a resolution authorizing the use of U.S. military force against Syria.

Pelosi attended a meeting with President Barack Obama and congressional leaders at the White House.

She told reporters after the meeting that the United States had to respond to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.