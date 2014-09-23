FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria strikes aimed to thwart plot against U.S. or Europe: officials
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 23, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Syria strikes aimed to thwart plot against U.S. or Europe: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some of the U.S. strikes carried out in Syria were aimed at thwarting al Qaeda fighters in the final stages of preparations for an attack against the United States or Europe, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One of the officials told Reuters the United States believed they were “nearing the execution phase” for an attack on Europe or the United States.

Earlier, the U.S. military said it carried out eight strikes against the militants, who are sometimes referred to as the Khorasan Group. It cited “imminent attack plotting against the United States and Western interests.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.