U.S. to look at Russia's idea, but says must keep pressure on Syria
September 9, 2013

U.S. to look at Russia's idea, but says must keep pressure on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken speaks on Syria at the White House in Washington, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will take “a hard look” at Russia’s proposal to put Syria’s chemical weapons under international control, but Congress should still approve a military action to keep pressure on Damascus, a top White House aide said on Monday.

“It’s important to note that this proposal comes in the context of the threat of U.S. action and the pressure that the president is exerting,” Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken told reporters.

“So it’s even more important that we don’t take the pressure off and that Congress give the president the authority he’s requested,” he said.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; editing by Jackie Frank

