Strikes in Syria target Raqqa and along Iraq border: U.S. official
September 23, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

Strikes in Syria target Raqqa and along Iraq border: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Strikes by the United States and partners on Syria were aimed at the Islamic State’s stronghold of Raqqa as well as near the Iraq border, with targets including weapons supplies and buildings used by the Sunni militant group, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahman, told Reuters by telephone in Beirut that the air strikes also hit checkpoints in Raqqa city and surrounding areas.

Reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington and Tom Perry in Beirut

