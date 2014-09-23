Strikes in Syria target Raqqa and along Iraq border: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Strikes by the United States and partners on Syria were aimed at the Islamic State’s stronghold of Raqqa as well as near the Iraq border, with targets including weapons supplies and buildings used by the Sunni militant group, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahman, told Reuters by telephone in Beirut that the air strikes also hit checkpoints in Raqqa city and surrounding areas.