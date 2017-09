A U.N. vehicle carrying United Nations chemical weapons experts is seen at Yousef al-Azma military hospital in Damascus August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. intelligence report disclosed on Friday that there was “high confidence” that Syrian forces had used chemical weapons multiple times in the last year, including the August 21 attack outside Damascus.

The report said that 1,429 people were killed in the chemical weapons attack, including at least 426 children.