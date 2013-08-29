FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls House Speaker Boehner to consult on Syria
#Politics
August 29, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Obama calls House Speaker Boehner to consult on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) departs after a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Speaker of the House John Boehner by telephone on Thursday to discuss his deliberations on Syria, a spokesman for Boehner said, adding that more consultation with Congress and the U.S. public was needed.

The two discussed issues that Boehner raised in a letter to Obama on Wednesday, including the legal justification for any military strike, precedents a strike might set and the objectives and strategy for any action, he said.

“Only the president can answer these questions, and it is clear that further dialogue and consultation with Congress, as well as communication with the American public, will be needed,” Boehner spokesman Brendan Buck said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle;Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
