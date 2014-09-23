FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. eyes persistent air campaign in Syria, pace to vary: officials
September 23, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. eyes persistent air campaign in Syria, pace to vary: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Arab allies will wage a persistent air campaign against Islamic State targets in Syria, but the pace of future strikes will vary and depend on available targets, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, estimated that just over 20 targets were hit in Syria in the first day of bombings earlier on Tuesday that targeted Islamic State fighters and a separate al Qaeda-linked group.

U.S. airstrikes against Islamic State forces had previously been restricted to targets in Iraq.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott

