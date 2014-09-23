FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. security officials issue bulletin on Syria-based threat
September 23, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. security officials issue bulletin on Syria-based threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. security agencies issued an intelligence bulletin on Tuesday about threats from Syria-based al Qaeda operatives, a Homeland Security spokeswoman said.

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI alerted state, local and federal law enforcement to the latest threats, said to DHS spokeswoman Marsha Catron.

“Recent intelligence indicated that senior Syria-based AQ operatives were nearing the execution phase for an attack in Europe or the homeland,” she said.

U.S. officials cited an imminent attack planned by an al Qaeda group in Syria as one reason they launched airstrikes in Syria on Tuesday.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Peter Cooney

