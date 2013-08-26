FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has sense of urgency but no timeline on Syria
#World News
August 26, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

U.S. has sense of urgency but no timeline on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration has not set a timeline for responding to the use of chemical weapons in Syria but officials are preparing options for President Barack Obama with a sense of urgency, the State Department said on Monday.

“People feel that there’s a sense of urgency ... but no timeline,” State Department deputy spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters in Washington, shortly after Secretary of State John Kerry issued a strong statement saying evidence of a massive deadly chemical attack last week was “undeniable.”

Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Sandra Maler

