U.S. has sense of urgency but no timeline on Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration has not set a timeline for responding to the use of chemical weapons in Syria but officials are preparing options for President Barack Obama with a sense of urgency, the State Department said on Monday.

“People feel that there’s a sense of urgency ... but no timeline,” State Department deputy spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters in Washington, shortly after Secretary of State John Kerry issued a strong statement saying evidence of a massive deadly chemical attack last week was “undeniable.”