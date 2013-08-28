FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.: Syria can't hide behind Russia at U.N. Security Council
#World News
August 28, 2013 / 6:14 PM / 4 years ago

U.S.: Syria can't hide behind Russia at U.N. Security Council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the 'Ahrar Dimachk' Brigade, part of the 'Asood Allah' Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army takes aim on one of the battlefronts in Jobar, Damascus August 25, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian opposition to United Nations Security Council action on the Syria conflict should not be allowed to shield the Syrian government, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday as Britain’s push for council action met Moscow’s resistance.

“We do not believe the Syrian regime should be able to hide behind the fact that the Russians continue to block action on Syria at the U.N. and we will make our decision on appropriate action going forward,” State Department deputy spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters.

Harf said actions by Russia, Syria’s main arms supplier, including vetoes of three previous resolutions condemning the government of Bashar al-Assad, called into question whether the council was an effective venue to deal with the two-year-old conflict.

Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Sandra Maler

