U.S. will work with U.N. Security Council on Syria: White House
#World News
August 21, 2013 / 5:39 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. will work with U.N. Security Council on Syria: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will consult with its partners on the United Nations Security Council about reports of chemical weapons use in Syria, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

U.S. officials also have not yet been able to independently verify reports about the use of such weapons in Syria by government forces, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

In an earlier statement, the White House expressed alarm about the reports and called urgently for a United Nations investigation.

Reporting by Mark Fesentlhal and Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler

