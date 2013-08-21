U.S. will work with U.N. Security Council on Syria: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will consult with its partners on the United Nations Security Council about reports of chemical weapons use in Syria, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.

U.S. officials also have not yet been able to independently verify reports about the use of such weapons in Syria by government forces, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

In an earlier statement, the White House expressed alarm about the reports and called urgently for a United Nations investigation.