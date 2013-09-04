FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House lauds Senate panel for okaying use of force in Syria
September 4, 2013 / 9:25 PM / in 4 years

White House lauds Senate panel for okaying use of force in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The White House is pictured shortly after sunrise in Washington, August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday praised the Senate Foreign Relations panel for quickly approving the use of military force in Syria as the president builds a case for a military response to the Syrian government’s alleged gassing of its citizens.

“We commend the Senate for moving swiftly and for working across party lines on behalf of our national security,” White House press secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.

The vote by the panel clears the way for a vote on the resolution in the full Senate, likely next week.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

