Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) attends an interview with Syrian television channel al-Ikhbariya in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on April 17, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Wednesday that defeat to rebel forces fighting to overthrow him would spell the end of his country.

“We have no choice but victory. If we don’t win, Syria will be finished and I don’t think this is a choice for any citizen in Syria,” Assad said in a television interview.