Syrian video shows Filipino peacekeepers in "safe place"
March 7, 2013 / 4:48 PM / in 5 years

Syrian video shows Filipino peacekeepers in "safe place"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights released a video on Thursday purporting to show six Filipino peacekeepers from a United Nations convoy detained in the south of the country on Wednesday.

In the video, a man who identifies himself as a captain in the U.N. Filipino battalion says he and his men were in “a safe place” and had stopped in the village of Jamla because of bombing and artillery fire in the area.

“Civilian people helped us for our safety and distributed us in different places to keep us safe. They gave us good accommodation and gave us food to eat and water to drink,” he said.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich

