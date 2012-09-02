FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian forces shell village, kill 25: opposition
September 2, 2012 / 7:02 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian forces shell village, kill 25: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad killed at least 25 men on Sunday when they shelled and stormed al-Fan, a Sunni Muslim village in the province of Hama, opposition campaigners said.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, which documents the government crackdown on the revolt against Assad, said most of the men appear to have been killed by shelling, but an unspecified number were executed when troops stormed the village later.

Video footage from Fan taken by activists showed women and family members crying over bodies wrapped in white sheets and placed in a row on the floor of a mosque.

It was not possible to verify the opposition claim.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom, editing by Diana Abdallah

