Chief U.N. Syria monitor sees push for military solution
June 15, 2012 / 10:15 AM / in 5 years

Chief U.N. Syria monitor sees push for military solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The chief U.N. monitor in Syria said on Friday that there was a move towards military gains in the country rather than a willingness for peaceful transition.

“There appears to be a lack of willingness to see a peaceful transition. Instead there is a push towards advancing military positions,” said Norwegian Major-General Robert Mood, who leads the United Nations Supervision Mission in Syria.

Mood did not specify whether he was referring to President Bashar al-Assad or rebels fighting the embattled leader, but later implied he was referring to both sides.

“Violence over the past 10 days has been intensified, again willingly by both parties, with losses on both sides and at significant risk to our observers,” he said.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Louise Ireland

