Syria rights group says 26 pro-Assad militiamen killed

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Twenty six men believed to be pro-government “Shabbiha” militiamen have been killed in Syria’s northern Aleppo province, an activist monitoring group said on Friday.

A video link sent by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights showed several men covered in blood and piled on top of each other on the side of a road. Many wore army fatigues but some were just wearing t-shirts.

The Observatory appeared to be referring to the same incident that Syrian state television had reported earlier in which 25 people were said to have been killed by “armed terrorists” in Darat Azzah village.