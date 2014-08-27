U.N. investigators fear for children in ISIS training camps

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations investigators voiced concern on Wednesday at the fate of boys forced to join Islamic State training camps in Syria and said that any decision by the United States to bomb the Sunni militant group “must respect the laws of war”.

“We are aware of the presence of children in training camps, we think this decision by the United States must respect the laws of war and we concerned about presence of children,” Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the U.N. panel, told a news briefing.