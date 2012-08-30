FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels say shot down Syrian fighter plane
#World News
August 30, 2012

Syrian rebels say shot down Syrian fighter plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian rebels said they shot down a Syrian fighter plane on Thursday in the northwestern province of Idlib near the Turkish border.

The Syrian Martyrs Brigade said in a statement the plane was brought down near the town of al-Thayabiya. Video footage on al-Arabiya television showed what appeared to be smoke in the sky and a person parachuting down. An army helicopter hovered over the area, apparently in search of the pilot. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, editing by Diana Abdallah)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
