France says will study arming Syria rebels once government formed
November 13, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

France says will study arming Syria rebels once government formed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that Paris would look at the question of arming the Syrian National Council once it had created a transitional government.

“On the question of weapons deliveries, France did not support it as long as it wasn’t clear where these weapons went,” Hollande told a news conference after announcing that Paris recognized the new opposition coalition as the sole representative of the Syrian people.

“With the coalition, as soon as it is a legitimate government of Syria, this question will be looked at by France, but also by all countries that recognize this government.”

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Paul Taylor

