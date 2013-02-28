FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rome meeting to condemn supply of weapons to Assad government: source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Rome meeting to condemn supply of weapons to Assad government: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ammunition which forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad believe belongs to the Free Syrian Army is seen at Al-Suwayqa neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo after the forces captured this area from the Free Syrian Army February 25, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

ROME (Reuters) - A meeting in Rome between Western and Arab governments and the Syrian opposition will condemn countries providing weapons to the Bashar al-Assad government in its final declaration, a source at the meeting said on Thursday.

The source told Reuters the meeting of the “Friends of Syria” diplomatic group with the main civilian opposition organization in Syria would also condemn the use of Scud missiles by Assad. The Syrian government denies it is using the ballistic missiles.

Russia openly says it is supplying military equipment to Assad, but opposition and Western countries also accuse Iran of supplying weapons. More than 70,000 people have died since protests against Assad began nearly two years ago.

Reporting by Khaled Oweis, editing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.