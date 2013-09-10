FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 10, 2013 / 7:50 PM / in 4 years

Syrian foreign minister says ready to join chemical arms treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem addresses the media in Moscow, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Tuesday that Damascus was committed to a Russian initiative under which Syria would hand over its chemical weapons and join a convention that prohibits their use.

“We want to join the convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons. We are ready to observe our obligations in accordance with that convention, including providing all information about these weapons,” Moualem said in a statement shown on Russian state television.

“We are ready to declare the location of the chemical weapons, stop production of the chemical weapons, and show these (production) facilities to representatives of Russia and other United Nations member states,” said Moualem, who said earlier on Tuesday in Moscow that Syria had accepted the Russian proposal.

Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman

