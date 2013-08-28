FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German foreign minister urges Russia to back U.N. resolution on Syria
August 28, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

German foreign minister urges Russia to back U.N. resolution on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Foreign Affairs Minister Guido Westerwelle speaks during a news conference in Tunis August 15, 2013.REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday urged states, especially Russia, to support a British draft resolution to the UN Security Council condemning attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and authorizing ‘necessary measures’ to protect civilians.

“We welcome the British initiative to get the U.N. Security Council to again consider the use of chemical weapons in Syria. We urge all members of the Security Council, in particular Russia, to seize this opportunity and contribute to a common stance by the global community against the use of chemical weapons of mass destruction in Syria,” Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers

