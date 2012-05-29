FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: U.S. military role in Syria would cause more chaos
May 29, 2012 / 6:13 PM / 5 years ago

White House: U.S. military role in Syria would cause more chaos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it did not believe military intervention in Syria was the right course of action at this time because it would lead to greater chaos and carnage.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing, however, that the United States had not taken any options - including military action - off of the table with regard to dealing with the Syrian crisis.

Earlier on Tuesday, the administration expelled Syria’s top diplomat in Washington following what it described as the massacre of more than 100 civilians in the Syrian town of Houla.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alister Bull

