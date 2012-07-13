FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House: Syria atrocities proves need for U.N. response
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2012 / 3:08 PM / 5 years ago

White House: Syria atrocities proves need for U.N. response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that further “atrocities” in Syria by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces should eliminate any doubt that a coordinated international response was necessary at the United Nations.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One that through “repeated acts of violence against the Syrian people” Assad had lost the legitimacy to lead.

Opposition sources said on Friday about 220 Syrians, mostly civilians, were killed in a village in the rebellious Hama region after being bombarded by helicopter gunships and tanks.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.