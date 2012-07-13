White House: Syria atrocities proves need for U.N. response

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that further “atrocities” in Syria by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces should eliminate any doubt that a coordinated international response was necessary at the United Nations.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One that through “repeated acts of violence against the Syrian people” Assad had lost the legitimacy to lead.

Opposition sources said on Friday about 220 Syrians, mostly civilians, were killed in a village in the rebellious Hama region after being bombarded by helicopter gunships and tanks.