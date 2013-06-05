FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House condemns Syrian government assault on town of Qusair
#World News
June 5, 2013 / 10:33 PM / in 4 years

White House condemns Syrian government assault on town of Qusair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday condemned the assault on the Syrian border town of Qusair by Syrian government forces, who worked with Lebanese Hezbollah allies to take control from rebel fighters.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the Assad regime’s assault on Qusair, which has killed untold numbers of civilians and is causing tremendous humanitarian suffering,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in statement.

“It is clear that the regime could not contest the opposition’s control of Qusair on its own, and is depending upon Hezbollah and Iran to do its work for it in Qusair,” Carney said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
