Khorasan planned imminent attacks against U.S. or Europe: White House
September 23, 2014

Khorasan planned imminent attacks against U.S. or Europe: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States made strikes in Syria to disrupt planning by the Khorasan group, an al Qaeda affiliate, to launch imminent attacks against U.S. or European targets, a senior White House official told reporters on Tuesday.

“For some time now, we’ve been tracking plots to conduct attacks in the United States or Europe,” said Ben Rhodes, Obama’s deputy national security adviser.

“We believe that attack plotting was imminent and that they had plans to conduct attacks external to Syria,” Rhodes told reporters traveling with Obama to the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Susan Heavey

