August 29, 2016 / 6:44 PM / a year ago

Turkish push complicates front against Islamic State: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Monday it opposes Turkey's push into areas in northern Syria controlled by a Syrian opposition group that Washington has supported.

Turkish-backed forces pushed deeper into Syria on Monday into areas controlled by fighters aligned to the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF. "Further action against the SDF would complicate efforts to have that united front against ISIL that we want," Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters using an acronym for the Islamic State militant group.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
