Syrian gunfire wounds Jordanian girl: Amman

AMMAN (Reuters) - A girl was wounded when shells and bullets fired from Syria hit Jordanian territory on Sunday, Amman said, in the latest incident to stoke tensions along the border.

Jordan’s foreign ministry told Syria’s envoy in Amman the incident was “unacceptable” - the strongest public response yet to a number exchanges of fire by both countries.

Officials has previously reported Syrian troops firing at fleeing refugees and at Syrians trying to ferry supplies in support of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in their homeland.

The Syrian envoy was told that “Syrian shells reaching Jordanian territory was unacceptable, especially that such incidents have been repeated lately,” said government spokesman Samih al-Maayta.

“The Syrian army bears responsibility for controlling fully the border regardless of who fired the shells,” Jordan’s foreign ministry added, said Maayta.

Witnesses said the incident occurred in the Tel Shihab border area, on the Yarmouk river separating the two countries, about 80 km (50 miles) north of the Jordanian capital.

Tens of thousands of Syrians have crossed into Jordan since the start of Syria’s uprising.