FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two explosions shake Syrian capital: residents
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Two explosions shake Syrian capital: residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two explosions shook the Syrian capital Damascus early on Thursday and smoke could be seen rising from the site of one of the blasts in the south-west of the city, residents said.

There was no immediate information on casualties but the residents told Reuters security forces were sealing off the affected areas and at least four ambulances were seen.

State television reported “two terrorist explosions” near the Qazaz intersection of the capital’s southern ring-road.

One resident, who said he got within 100 meters of one of the blasts before being turned back by security forces, told Reuters he saw broken glass on the street and women crying. Nearby schools had sent children home for the day.

Another resident said security police had closed off the Kfar Souseh district, which houses a military intelligence complex at the heart of President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on a 14-month uprising, and were firing automatic rifles in the air.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.