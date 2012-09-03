FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Car bomb explodes in Damascus suburb, casualties reported
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 3, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Car bomb explodes in Damascus suburb, casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded on Monday in a religiously mixed district on the edge of the Syrian capital Damascus, causing casualties including women and children, state media and opposition campaigners said.

The Local Coordination Committees said ambulances were ferrying wounded people from the Wihdeh roundabout in Jaramanah after the blast. State news agency SANA said the wounded included women and children.

At least 12 people were killed last week by a car bomb in Jaramanah that targeted a funeral for two men killed by rebels in the area. Opposition activists said the two men were members of a newly formed state-backed militia.

State media said that attack was a terrorist act while opposition activists said President Bashar al-Assad’s security agents were behind the bombing to sow sectarian strife in the district, inhabited by Sunni Muslims, Christians and Druze.

Mainly Sunni insurgents are waging a 17-month-old uprising against Assad.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.