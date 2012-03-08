Syria's deputy oil minister defects: YouTube video

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian Deputy Oil Minister Abdo Hussameldin announced his defection on Thursday, becoming the highest ranking civilian official to abandon President Bashar al-Assad since the uprising against his rule erupted a year ago.

“I Abdo Hussameldin, deputy oil and mineral wealth minister in Syria, announce my defection from the regime, resignation from my position and withdrawal from the Baath Party. I join the revolution of this dignified people,” Hussameldin said in a YouTube video.

The authenticity of the video could not be immediately confirmed.