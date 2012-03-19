Tanks storm eastern Syrian city to quell rebels

AMMAN (Reuters) - Dozens of Syrian tanks stormed the Sunni Muslim city of Deir al-Zor on Monday to seize major districts from Free Syrian Army rebels who have been mounting increasing attacks on government forces, witnesses said.
Tanks and armored troop carriers entered the tribal city from the north and were met by resistance from lightly armed rebels as they headed to southeastern neighborhoods that have fallen under insurgent control, residents said by telephone.
