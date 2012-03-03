FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assad's forces kill three protesters in eastern Syria
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2012 / 1:58 PM / in 6 years

Assad's forces kill three protesters in eastern Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian forces killed three young men in the city of Deir al-Zor on Saturday when they opened fire at a funeral for two people killed in a crackdown on expanding pro-democracy demonstrations in the desert tribal region, opposition activists said.

“The funeral was in al-Ommal neighborhood for Amira al-Salem and Omar a-Juneidi, who were killed on Friday. The mourners began chanting against Assad when the ‘amin’ (security police) started shooting from a hilltop,” Abdallah Mahmoud, one of the activists, told Reuters from the city.

Deir al-Zor is on the Euphrates river in an oil producing province near the border with Iraq.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Sophie Hares

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.