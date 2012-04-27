Explosion and gunfire in central Damascus

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An explosion hit the central Damascus district of Midan, a pro-government television news channel and residents said, an area where regular protests demanding the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad are held.
“An explosion occurred next to the Zeen al-Abadeen mosque and there were casualties,” Ikhbaria television reported.
The television station said that its reporters heard gunfire while filming the damage.
Reporting by Oliver Holmes and Erika Solomon; Editing by Louise Ireland