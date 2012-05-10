FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria calls on U.N. to stop "terrorism"
May 10, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Syria calls on U.N. to stop "terrorism"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry said a twin bombing in the capital Damascus on Thursday was a sign the country is facing foreign-backed terrorism.

It called on the United Nations Security Council to fight countries or groups supporting violence in the 14-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

“Syria stresses the importance of the UNSC taking measures against countries, groups and news agencies that are practicing and encouraging terrorism,” the state news agency SANA quoted the ministry as saying in a letter addressed to the Security Council.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Michael Roddy

