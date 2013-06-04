France's Fabius says no doubt Syrian government used sarin gas

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday that there was no doubt the Syrian government had used nerve agent sarin against rebels and that all options, including military action, were under consideration in reaction to the development.

“There is no doubt that it’s the regime and its accomplices” that are responsible for use of the gas, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on France 2 television.

“All options are on the table,” he added. “That means either we decide not to react or we decide to react including by armed actions targetting the place where the gas is stored.”